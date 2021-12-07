Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $7.48 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.37. The company had a trading volume of 37,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,949. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $167.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $230.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.22.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.