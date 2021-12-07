Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,266 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.60. 113,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,713,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $152.38. The stock has a market cap of $366.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

