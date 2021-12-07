Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 505 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,664 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,407,464 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM stock traded up $9.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.97. 99,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,249,025. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

