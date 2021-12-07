MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.20

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $0.42. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 11,312 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.35.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. MusclePharm had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%.

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

