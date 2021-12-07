My DeFi Pet Trading Down 38.7% This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and $2.49 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00058850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.30 or 0.08492170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00085156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00062218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,213.49 or 1.01347867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002706 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.