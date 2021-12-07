Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Mynaric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Mynaric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MYNA opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. Mynaric has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.