Name Change Token Price Tops $0.0238 on Exchanges (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $902.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00040782 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.24 or 0.00210699 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,654,301 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

