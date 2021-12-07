Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s stock price rose 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 16,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,574,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.
Separately, Lifesci Capital downgraded Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.14 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 3.46.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
