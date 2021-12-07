Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s stock price rose 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 16,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,574,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Separately, Lifesci Capital downgraded Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.14 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 3.46.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

