Narwhal Capital Management Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.0% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,654,663 shares of company stock valued at $570,251,267. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.90. 264,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,891,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

