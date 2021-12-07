Narwhal Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,909 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.80. The stock had a trading volume of 36,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

