Narwhal Capital Management Has $12.89 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 305.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,895 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in NVIDIA by 151.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $47,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA stock traded up $14.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.85. 464,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,921,633. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market cap of $787.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

