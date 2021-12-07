Narwhal Capital Management Has $36.15 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total value of $8,663,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,729 shares of company stock worth $500,994,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG traded up $63.64 on Tuesday, hitting $2,939.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,141. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,867.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,739.95. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

