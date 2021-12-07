Narwhal Capital Management Has $5 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,453 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,035,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,966 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after acquiring an additional 806,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.4% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,193,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $493,381,000 after acquiring an additional 798,909 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE traded up $3.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.80. 77,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,398,712. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.01. The company has a market cap of $273.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.