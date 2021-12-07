Narwhal Capital Management Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.29. 151,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,251,200. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $204.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.