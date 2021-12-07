Narwhal Capital Management Lowers Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,984 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,790,000 after acquiring an additional 676,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

In other DraftKings news, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,943,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,595,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,924,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,908,639 shares of company stock valued at $101,654,679. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DKNG traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 323,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,087,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

