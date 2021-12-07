Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 1,507 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,941 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,239,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $274.68 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.40 and its 200-day moving average is $173.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

