Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 7,722 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.0% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.15. The stock had a trading volume of 82,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,974. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.80 and its 200 day moving average is $166.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $148.51 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $429.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

