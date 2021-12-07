Narwhal Capital Management Sells 1,984 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Amgen stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.22. 50,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,402. The company has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.95 and its 200 day moving average is $224.84. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

