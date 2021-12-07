Narwhal Capital Management Sells 3,082 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 36.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 210,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 56,408 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 922,044 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $103,093,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.81. The company had a trading volume of 185,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.46. The firm has a market cap of $137.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

