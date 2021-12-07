National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.48% of National Bank worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 105,388.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 120,317 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in National Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,876,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in National Bank by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NBHC stock opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

