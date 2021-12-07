National Bankshares Raises Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$75.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$67.50 to C$75.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HDI. CIBC increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.42.

TSE:HDI traded up C$1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 105,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,873. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.02. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$23.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.34. The stock has a market cap of C$928.16 million and a P/E ratio of 9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

