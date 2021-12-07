National Bankshares Raises Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$75.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$67.50 to C$75.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HDI. CIBC increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.42.

TSE:HDI traded up C$1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 105,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,873. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.02. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$23.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.34. The stock has a market cap of C$928.16 million and a P/E ratio of 9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

