National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.20 and last traded at $55.20. 840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 311,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $437,030 over the last ninety days. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Health Investors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 427.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

