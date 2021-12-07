National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells $487,862.43 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 11,343 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $487,862.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 118,631 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $5,034,699.64.

On Friday, November 5th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $4,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,503,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,721. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 48.54%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in National Research by 2.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Research by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in National Research by 18.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Research by 409.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

