National Western Life Group (NWLI) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ: NWLI) is one of 44 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare National Western Life Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares National Western Life Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Western Life Group 21.87% 7.21% 1.25% National Western Life Group Competitors 3.10% 1.23% 0.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Western Life Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio National Western Life Group $694.74 million $92.31 million 4.04 National Western Life Group Competitors $20.55 billion $984.37 million 3.47

National Western Life Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than National Western Life Group. National Western Life Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

National Western Life Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Western Life Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

National Western Life Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. National Western Life Group pays out 0.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 10.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for National Western Life Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Western Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A National Western Life Group Competitors 578 2000 2243 84 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 20.62%. Given National Western Life Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Western Life Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

National Western Life Group beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products. The International Insurance Operations segment focuses on foreign nationals in upper socioeconomic classes. It offers a broad portfolio of individual whole life, universal life and term insurance plans, and annuities, including supplementary riders. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

