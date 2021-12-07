Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post $152.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.70 million to $155.20 million. Nautilus posted sales of $189.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $623.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.70 million to $628.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $593.57 million, with estimates ranging from $522.50 million to $643.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

NLS stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $218.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

