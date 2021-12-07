Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $24.98 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $24.98 million and $163,457.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003078 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00016549 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012119 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,355,258 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

