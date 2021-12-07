Needham & Company LLC Increases Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $43.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.94% from the company’s current price.

LI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.03.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.38 and a beta of 2.13. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Li Auto’s revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 57.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,749,000 after buying an additional 402,914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Li Auto by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 373,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Li Auto by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Li Auto by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,106,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after acquiring an additional 678,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.