Nelson Obus Buys 6,603 Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director Nelson Obus purchased 6,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $21,393.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nelson Obus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Nelson Obus purchased 2,966 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $9,609.84.

OTCMKTS:WLMS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. 156,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,746. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.49 million, a P/E ratio of 108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLMS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 22,139.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 37,195 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 94.2% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter worth $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

WLMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.