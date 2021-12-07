Neo Trading 22% Lower This Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Neo has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and approximately $202.98 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.15 or 0.00058864 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00057501 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

About Neo

Neo is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.