Nerdwallet Inc’s Quiet Period Will End on December 14th (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Nerdwallet’s (NASDAQ:NRDS) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 14th. Nerdwallet had issued 7,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $130,500,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Nerdwallet’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NRDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NRDS opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Nerdwallet has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $34.44.

In other news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $38,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nerdwallet Company Profile

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

