Nerve Finance Price Down 17% Over Last Week (NRV)

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0918 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $650,642.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nerve Finance has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nerve Finance Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

