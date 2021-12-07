Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Achieves $722.22 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $722.22 million and approximately $31.67 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,992.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,372.72 or 0.08575263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.28 or 0.00318246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $482.47 or 0.00946172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00077567 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.65 or 0.00397418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.81 or 0.00317314 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,727,181,441 coins and its circulating supply is 28,911,689,786 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

