NestEGG Coin Market Cap Tops $173,037.23 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. NestEGG Coin has a total market capitalization of $173,037.23 and $2,277.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NestEGG Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00044589 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000125 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NestEGG Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NestEGG Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NestEGG Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.