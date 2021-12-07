NestEGG Coin Market Capitalization Tops $149,499.71 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 7th. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a total market capitalization of $149,499.71 and approximately $2,082.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00043123 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000824 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

