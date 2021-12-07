Neutrino USD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.60 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $569.91 million and approximately $15.60 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00057746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.06 or 0.08528241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00062455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00083098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,760.31 or 1.00531746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 581,073,040 coins and its circulating supply is 581,072,451 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.