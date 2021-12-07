Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.54 Million

Equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will announce $96.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.88 million and the highest is $97.47 million. Nevro posted sales of $109.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $380.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.03 million to $381.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $434.34 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $456.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

NVRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,576,000 after purchasing an additional 41,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after buying an additional 293,514 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nevro by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Nevro by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.16.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

