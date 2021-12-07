New BitShares (NBS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30.65 Million

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. New BitShares has a market cap of $52.80 million and approximately $30.65 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00059451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,377.75 or 0.08445164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00059000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,840.52 or 1.00006053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00076881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002658 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

