News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,864 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in News were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 2,486.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in News in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in News by 788.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in News in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in News by 84.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWSA opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. News Co. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.