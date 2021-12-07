NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Buys 9,375 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) insider James D. Dondero bought 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.43 per share, for a total transaction of 125,906.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NXDT traded up 0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 13.51. 86,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,968. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of 10.02 and a fifty-two week high of 15.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

