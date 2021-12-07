NEXT Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $915,646.55 and $880.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.17 or 0.00319924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000518 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

