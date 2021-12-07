NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NEX stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $897.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.