NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.91

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get NextNav alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.