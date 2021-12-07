NFT Alley (ALLEY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23,176.00

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $99,334.71 and $23,176.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.78 or 0.08431920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,287.08 or 1.01709973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00077374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002691 BTC.

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

