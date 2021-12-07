NFT Trading Up 4% This Week (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $265,156.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00040426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00210734 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

