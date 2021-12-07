NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Insider Sells $273,150.00 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jin-Long Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $591,900.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00.

Shares of NGM stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 260,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,145. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.81. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

NGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,067,000 after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,391,000 after acquiring an additional 145,477 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $33,072,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after acquiring an additional 578,794 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $18,833,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

