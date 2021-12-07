Nimiq Market Capitalization Hits $46.00 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $46.00 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,362.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,279.24 or 0.08496879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.08 or 0.00317860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.19 or 0.00937593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00077815 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.38 or 0.00403823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.00318363 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,280,580,006 coins and its circulating supply is 8,666,330,006 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

