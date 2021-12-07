Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,300 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Oxford Industries worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

OXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

OXM stock opened at $102.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.44. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.