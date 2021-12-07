Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Zumiez worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Zumiez by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.