Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,800 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APAM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4,591.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,458 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 779,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,610,000 after purchasing an additional 399,552 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,504,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 877,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,665,000 after acquiring an additional 328,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,877,000 after acquiring an additional 190,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.