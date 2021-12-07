Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,800 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,860,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,428,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,737,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,856,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,819,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

NYSE:DTM opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

